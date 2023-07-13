LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

