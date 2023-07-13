LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
