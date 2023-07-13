M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.70

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 48494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485. Insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

