Manuel Bronstein Sells 14,521 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

