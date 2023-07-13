Manuel Bronstein Sells 14,521 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Roblox

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.