Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.06

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 7199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.83) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.88) to GBX 153 ($1.97) in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

