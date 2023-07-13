Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.21. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 22,197 shares trading hands.

Mason Graphite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 53.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

