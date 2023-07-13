Matisse Capital Invests $461,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $209.37. 483,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

