Matisse Capital Purchases Shares of 4,727 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.15. 2,224,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,822,587. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

