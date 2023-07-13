Max Royde Purchases 12,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($17,908.14).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Max Royde bought 2,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,320 ($2,984.69).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320 ($17,136.24).

On Friday, June 23rd, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980 ($25,704.36).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £55,500 ($71,401.00).

On Friday, June 16th, Max Royde acquired 72,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £84,240 ($108,375.14).

On Friday, June 9th, Max Royde purchased 24,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £26,160 ($33,654.96).

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde purchased 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £18,080 ($23,260.00).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde acquired 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($42,847.74).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($128.65).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,599.38).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.37. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £348.97 million, a PE ratio of -12,380.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.22) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

