MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $41.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $454.51. 1,567,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,592. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $456.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.79.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.