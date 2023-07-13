NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.35

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $4.38. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 2,569,589 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $198.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

Insider Activity

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,691. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.