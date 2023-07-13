National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.3 %

Russel Metals stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

