Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Up 1%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.76. 61,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 84,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $480.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUSI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.