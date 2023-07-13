NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $5.51. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 28,564 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NL Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $278.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.73.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in NL Industries by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in NL Industries by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.