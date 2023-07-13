Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 44,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 69,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on Noram Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 19.80 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Featured Articles

