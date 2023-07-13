NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Sells 416 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $284.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $285.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.