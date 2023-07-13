NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.06

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 3015827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

