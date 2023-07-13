NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.06

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 3015827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.
NU Stock Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.