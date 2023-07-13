Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $5.06. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 278,828 shares.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

