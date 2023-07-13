Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $5.06. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 278,828 shares.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.