Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 205,711 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
