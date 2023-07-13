Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $192.51. 276,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average is $231.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

