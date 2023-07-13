Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 10,075 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $87.42. 212,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

