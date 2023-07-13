Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,766,699 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,645,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,355.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $67.62. 463,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

