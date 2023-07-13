Oak Thistle LLC Invests $702,000 in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $36,214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $31,839,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,706,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 859,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 241,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $314.61 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile



SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

