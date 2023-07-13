Oak Thistle LLC Invests $757,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,414. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

