Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.47. 35,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.82 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.