Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $839,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Mondelez International makes up 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 951,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

