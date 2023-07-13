Oak Thistle LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXON traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $196.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.47.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,556,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.