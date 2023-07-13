Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.39

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 1672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Onex Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex Increases Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is currently -16.48%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Stories

