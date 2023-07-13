Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $233.36

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.36 ($3.00) and traded as low as GBX 229.44 ($2.95). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 233.50 ($3.00), with a volume of 1,301 shares trading hands.

Palace Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.25 million, a PE ratio of -290.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,875.00%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

