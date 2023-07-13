Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of PNR opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

