PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13, RTT News reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to +12% to $7.47 EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
