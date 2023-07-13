Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Down 16.1%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 133,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 24,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$31.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

