Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE PSX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,511. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Phillips 66
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
