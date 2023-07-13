Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,511. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.