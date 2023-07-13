Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000.

BATS BSEP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,014 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

