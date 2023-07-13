Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

