Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,454. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.38. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

