Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

MS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. 1,321,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.