Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $271,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

