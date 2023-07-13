Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 22,100 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGD. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in New Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,787,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 370,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 599,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 4,182.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 879,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 859,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 229,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 818,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

