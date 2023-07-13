Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 203,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,905. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

