Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

AGI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 700,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,040. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

