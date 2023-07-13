Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,302,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,607,000 after buying an additional 44,934 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 159,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.83. 522,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

