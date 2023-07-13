Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $499.39

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.39 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 449.50 ($5.78). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 452 ($5.82), with a volume of 347,765 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £479.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 499.02.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,939.39%.

Insider Activity

Polar Capital Company Profile

In other Polar Capital news, insider Samir Ayub purchased 17,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £83,342.84 ($107,220.94). In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.87), for a total value of £287,786.16 ($370,238.21). Also, insider Samir Ayub acquired 17,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £83,342.84 ($107,220.94). Insiders own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

