Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $499.39

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.39 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 449.50 ($5.78). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 452 ($5.82), with a volume of 347,765 shares trading hands.
Polar Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £479.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 499.02.
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,939.39%.
Insider Activity
Polar Capital Company Profile
