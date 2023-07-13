Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PHPRF opened at C$1.34 on Monday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34.
About Primary Health Properties
