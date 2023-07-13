Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.93

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

