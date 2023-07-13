Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.93

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
