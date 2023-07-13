Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Issued By KeyCorp

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.