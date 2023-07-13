ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,393.26

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $5,393.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 76.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00322540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003230 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

