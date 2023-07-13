Redfin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 5,631 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,356. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

