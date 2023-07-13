RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
