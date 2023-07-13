RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

