ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is Oak Thistle LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 265.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares in the company, valued at $57,628,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,245 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,540. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.11. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.