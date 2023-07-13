Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE HE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. 35,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,008. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

